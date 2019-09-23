Columbus Police looking for group of teens terrorizing Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are out heavy in one northeast neighborhood after a group of teens attacked several residents at random.

Three Linden neighbors were hit with fists, sticks, bricks, and golf clubs, landing one man in the hospital.

Police arrested two girls under 15 years old. They’re looking for more suspects.

Neighbors are disgusted with what happened.

Benjamin Meeks still doesn’t remember every detail.

“I don’t have any other memory for about two hours. And then I woke up in the hospital and a swollen bloody ear. Apparently, I was hit with a golf club,” said Meeks.

Meeks said this all started when he heard a noise outside. He ran outside to help, but was greeted with cursing and screaming.

“I tried to talk to the kids. They were swarming around him. Really quickly.

Someone hit Brian in the back of the head,” said Meeks.

Candy Zinimon, another Linden resident, said one of the teens punched her husband in the face and started beating a woman with sticks as they ransacked her home. A teen then allegedly hit Meeks in the head with a brick and golf club.

“When I fell down, I was in the street, I fell and hit the ground and that’s when the group of kids took off down Tompkins and scattered down,” said Meeks.

This isn’t the first time that random beatings have happened.

Back in May, a group of teens was accused of doing the same thing. Police have no reason to think these two are connected.

Meeks isn’t bitter. He has a message to those teens who he feels are lost.

“Make a different choice. You got your whole life ahead of you. There’s no reason to feel hopeless,” said Meeks.

Police ask anyone with any information about these attacks to come forward.