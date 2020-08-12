Columbus Police looking for CVS robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed the CVS Pharmacy located at 7470 Sawmill Rd. on Wednesday morning and demanded money from an employee.

The employee complied with the demand, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described in his late 30’s to early 40’s, wearing a grey Ohio State ball cap, a red mask, black shirt, dark pants and had his left arm in a homemade yellow sling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or email jwood@columbuspolice.org.