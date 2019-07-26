Columbus Police looking for bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank inside a Kroger’s grocery store.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect approached a Fifth Third Bank teller with a demand note July 24 at approximately 6:05 p.m. at the Kroger’s on Gender Road.

Police said the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the store.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately in his 30s. He has a tattooed right forearm. He was wearing a gray “Buckeyes” shirt with black 3/4 length sleeves, camouflage shorts, tan boots, white-framed sunglasses with purple-tinted lenses, and a blue bandana on his head.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a small black SUV with no front license plate and a broken out rear window covered with plastic.













Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665.