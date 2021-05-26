Columbus Police looking for armed suspect in Mount Vernon carjacking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said is armed and dangerous after a carjacking in Mount Vernon Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was at an ATM at East Long Street and North 20th Street at approximately 2:28 p.m.

As she was getting back into her vehicle, the suspect approached her, said he had been watching her, then pulled her out of the car at gunpoint.

The suspect then jumped into the car — a white Mercedes — and drove off.

The Mercedes has an Alpha Kappa Alpha Ohio license plate, number GMC1485.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.