Columbus Police issue warrant for suspect in home invasion robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued a felony arrest warrant against a man wanted in connection with a Jan. 20 home invasion robbery and shooting.

Police warned that Robert E. Kendrick Jr., 42, of Columbus, is to be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, the suspect entered a residence near the 1300 block of East 18th Avenue with a handgun and demanded valuables and property from the residents around 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 20.

During the robbery, Kendrick allegedly ordered the victims to undress and lay on the floor. One of the victims was shot multiple times while a second was pistol whipped.

Police said Kendrick is known to frequent locations in both Franklin and Delaware counties.

Police are warning the public not to approach Kendrick and instead call 911.

Robert E. Kendrick Jr.

