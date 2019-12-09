Columbus Police issue BOLO for woman tied to homicide case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police have issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) alert for a woman wanted in connection to a city homicide case.

Shondrika D. Maxwell, 43, is a black female who is an estimated 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Maxwell was indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury for felony obstructing justice in connection to one of the city’s homicide cases.

Anyone with information on Maxwell’s location is asked to contact Det. Sheline at 614-645-4062 or dbheline@columbuspolice.org.