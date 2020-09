COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing girl Sunday morning.

According to police, Roshika Jogi is a 12-year-old Asian girl last seen at approximately midnight Saturday on the 1100 block of Harley Run Road in Blacklick.

Roshika was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.