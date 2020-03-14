High-risk missing adult in Columbus found, returned home

UPDATE: Vicki Wells has been found safe and returned home by police.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia reported missing from northeast Columbus.

Vicki Wells, 76, is a white woman with white hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Vicki was last seen wearing a navy blue 3/4 length coat with fur on the hood, dark pants, and navy and white shoes.

She was last seen Saturday walking west on Blendon Woods Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.