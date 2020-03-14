Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Bexley United Methodist CenterPoint Church -Marion First Baptist Church of Grove City Greater Christ Temple Heritage Christian Church Karl Rd Baptist Church Lancaster First UMC Maize Rd Baptist Church New Hope Church - Powell New Salem Baptist Church Northwest United Methodist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Tri-Village Christian Church Victory Hill Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

High-risk missing adult in Columbus found, returned home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Vicki Wells has been found safe and returned home by police.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia reported missing from northeast Columbus.

Vicki Wells, 76, is a white woman with white hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Vicki was last seen wearing a navy blue 3/4 length coat with fur on the hood, dark pants, and navy and white shoes.

She was last seen Saturday walking west on Blendon Woods Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools