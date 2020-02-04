Columbus police investigating woman’s death as a homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Livingston Avenue apartment.

According to Columbus police, at about 10:30pm, Monday, while officers were investigating a shooting at a nearby library, they were flagged down by someone about a possible stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Livingston Avenue.

Officers responded to the call and a female was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a person of interest is in custody but no charges have been filed yet.

Police continue to investigate.