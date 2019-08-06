Columbus Police investigating two related shootings on city’s south side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating two shootings in the city’s south side Monday night.

According to police, one person was injured in a shooting on the 300 block of Reeb Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police were dispatched to a second shooting about two blocks away on East Barthman Avenue.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to dispatchers, the East Barthman shooting is related to the Reeb Avenue shooting.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time. No further information was immediately available.