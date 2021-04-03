Columbus Police investigating two accidental shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police responded to two accidental shootings Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the first shooting happened on the 800 block of South Weyant Avenue at approximately 2:06 p.m. in east Columbus.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

The second accidental shooting happened on the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive at approximately 2:33 p.m. in west Columbus.

According to police, the victim was cleaning the gun when it went off.

The victim was also taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.