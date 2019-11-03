Columbus police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on I-70 WB

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police officers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash along Interstate 70 westbound on the city’s east side.

The crash occurred at I-70 westbound just past I-270 just after noon Sunday.

Police are still at the scene in the right berm.

Motorists should expect delays through this area.

No additional information has been released about the crash.

