1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Greater Christ Temple Refinery Church

Columbus police investigating shooting that left man wounded

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Marcia Drive, at about 9:31 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Che Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Police say the victim was shot by a suspect during a fight.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools