Columbus police investigating shooting that left man wounded

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Marcia Drive, at about 9:31 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Che Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the victim was shot by a suspect during a fight.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).