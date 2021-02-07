Woman hospitalized after shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting in Linden Sunday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched for reports of a shooting at 9:33 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Weber Road.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was shot near Oakland Park Avenue and McGuffey Road while she was a passenger in a vehicle.

She was driven to the Three Star Food Mart on East Weber Road, where a clerk inside the store call 911, police said.

She was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

No other information is available at this time.