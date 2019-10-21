Closings & Delays
Cornerstone Academy

Columbus police investigating shooting during home invasion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting during a home invasion was reported in north Columbus.  

According to Columbus police, shortly after 1am, Monday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Walters Street on the report of a shooting.  

Police say five suspects were involved in the home invasion when the shooting occurred.  

One person was transported from the scene to Grant Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.  

Police would not confirm if the person injured was the homeowner or a suspect. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools