Columbus police investigating robbery of Short North CRMD ice cream shop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at an ice cream shop in the Short North.

Police say the suspect walked in to CRMD Ice Cream at 1190 N High St at about 2:15 Monday afternoon.

Owner Ben Stoyka says the suspect asked for change for a parking meter. “Right as my wife opened the register to give him the change he pulled his gun on her and told her to give him everything in the register,” Stoyka said.

It was all caught on multiple surveillance cameras. Police say the suspect was described as a male black, mid 20’s, 5’8″- 6’0″, 180-200lbs, dark complexion, wearing a dark colored jacket, Yellow Kappa hoody, black pants, tennis shoes, and a American flag bandanna over his face.

“It kind of takes a sense of safety away from you,” Stoyka said. “It’s not necessarily about the money. Money can be made. It’s something that’s tangible. Safety and you’re well being is on the line here and a lot of people take that for granted.”

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).