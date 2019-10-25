Columbus police investigating possible drowning death of toddler

Police are investigating the possible drowning death of a 1-year-old child on Barr Street in Columbus.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating the possible drowning death of a 1-year-old child in northeast Columbus.

It happened shortly before noon at a mobile home park on the 3300 block of Barr Street in Columbus, near Innis Road. According to Columbus police, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The child’s father told NBC4 it happened while his wife was cleaning the house and cooking. There was a bucket of water left behind a closed door in a bathroom. He said another child left the door open after using the bathroom.

At some point, the father said the one-year-old went into the bathroom and somehow got into the bucket. Police confirmed the child was found unresponsive in a bucket.

1-year-old dies of a possible drowning on Barr Street. Columbus police say the call came in just before noon of the child not breathing. pic.twitter.com/V9pfYBTRnq — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) October 25, 2019

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the death. Police say the child’s death appears accidental.

Anyone with information should call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.