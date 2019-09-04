Columbus police investigating man found dead in alley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in an alley behind Ruskin Avenue.

The man, who appeared to have been shot, was found at 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday in the alley behind 2210 Ruskin Ave. after a resident called police and reported there was a dead man lying behind her neighbor’s garage.

The coroner was called because the man was already dead. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:51 a.m., police said.

The homicide unit is investigating and police are trying to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or murder, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

The lead investigator is Det. E. Wooten.

This is the 73rd homicide in Columbus, Ohio in 2019.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).



