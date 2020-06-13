Columbus Police investigating four separate shooting from overnight Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating four separate shootings within Columbus city limits Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and North Fourth Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, told police he was walking on East Fifth Avenue when he heard a gunshot. The man looked at his left arm and saw he had been shot. He did not have any suspect information for police.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Bar Harbor Road for shots fired into a home. The victim, a 30-year-old man with special needs, was sitting in his living room and was hit one time in his side. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Following immediate surgery, he is expected to survive, but remains in critical condition.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to West Broad Street and Eureka Avenue for reports of a shooting. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The fourth shooting happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive for calls of a fight, followed by a shooting. Officers found the victim, a 28-year-old man, with a graze wound to his right shin. Medics removed shrapnel from the victim’s shin. The victim then walked away from the scene.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.