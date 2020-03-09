Columbus Police investigating death of man found injured in abandoned building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the death of a man found injured in an abandoned building in east Columbus is considered suspicious.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:50pm, Sunday, officers were called to an abandoned building in the 400 block of Berkley Road on the report of an injured male.

When police arrived on scene, they found Dominic M. McConahay, 43, suffering from injuries.

McConahay was taken by medics to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are treating the death as a homicide and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.