Columbus Police investigating death of man, 88, found decomposing in home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An unidentified man was found dead and in “an advanced state of decomposition” inside a Columbus home Sunday, Columbus Police said.

According to police, officers were conducting a well-being check on an 88-year-old man at a home on 1100 block of Lenore Avenue Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead. The police report states the victim was in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin a suspicious death investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

This is the 68th homicide in Columbus for 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-8477.