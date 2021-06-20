Columbus police investigating deadly shooting off Frank Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a location on Frank Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:18 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 800 block of Frank Road on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found Victor Castorrena, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.