Columbus Police investigating after small car dealership robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police are hoping the public can help lead to the arrest of whoever broke into a small car dealership in south Columbus over the weekend.

According to police, Destiny’s Auto Sales on the 2300 block of South High Street was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of June 6.

Police said the suspect(s) stole a vehicle and keys.

On its Facebook page, police shared a message from Destiny’s Auto Sales in which the family-owned dealership asks the public for help.

Destiny’s posted the following:

“We are sad to report that we were vandalized and robbed, early this morning. Destiny’s Auto is a family run business that has racially diverse ownership. We have sought to bring the community together for the past 18 years, by offering vehicles at a price people can afford. We’ve served our community faithfully. Why hurt us… If you have any info at all about the break in please message us. We hope to be back open as soon as possible to continue to serve this community. We thank you for your continued support. Destiny’s Auto Sales Facebook post

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2095.