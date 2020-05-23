Columbus Police investigating a shooting that left 1 dead and another injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are still investigating a homicide case, leaving one dead and another injured, Sunday February 16.

Columbus Police say they responded a report of rapid gun at the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court on Feb. 16 at 6:28 p.m.

According to officials, when police arrived, Sylvonte C. Watkins was found lying in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Watkins to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, and at 6:59 he was pronounced dead.

Officers also say another victim was located at the scene, in stable condition.

Columbus police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.