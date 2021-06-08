Columbus Police investigating 63-year-old man’s death as a homicide

A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a man they found dead in his home Monday was the victim of a homicide.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Fahlander Drive South at 12:17 p.m. Monday for a wellness check.

Once officers arrived, they found Randy Gwirtz, 63, unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical services at 12:58 p.m.

The coroner’s office has ruled that Gwirtz died as a result of a homicide.

This is the 87th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.