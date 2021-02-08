Columbus Police investigate more than a dozen weekend shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A violent weekend in Columbus is leaving families, police, and the community searching for answers.

The Columbus Police Department is reporting at least 13 shootings and one stabbing that happened throughout the city over the last 3 days.

“It’s just a difficult number to hear,” said Columbus’ interim Chief of Police, Michael Woods.

As of now, no homicides have been reported, but Chief Woods says compared to this time last year, Columbus is already above their rate for homicides by 40 percent.

With at least 25 homicide investigations happening so far this year, compared to only 14 this time last year.

He says more needs to be done to stop the violence, and that he’s shifting resources from other branches of the police department toward handling these cases.

But he’s also working to increase outreach in the community as well.

“We’re working with the health department and the Care Coalition,” said Chief Woods. “It’s called the Reroute program, and we’re trying to identify youth that are at risk, to be involved in that kind of violent crime, and to get out and talk to them before something happens.”

Chief Woods also says their rate for solving homicide cases is around 50 percent but says it’s a number they’re working to increase as well.