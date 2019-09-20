1 dead, suspect arrested after stabbing near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say one person is dead following a stabbing near The Ohio State University campus.

Just before 9pm, Thursday, Columbus police were dispatched to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after reports of a walk-in stabbing victim.

Police say it appears the stabbing took place following an argument between the victim and the suspect, David W. McDaniel, 22, of Columbus.

The incident took place in the 200 block of W. 9th Avenue near Neil Avenue.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

McDaniel has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information on this stabbing to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.