Columbus police investigate family fight that led to shooting on Near East Side

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Apartment building in the 1550 block of Bryden Road in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 18, 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a family fight on the Near East Side that led to a shooting.

Police say they were called about 1:15 p.m. Thursday to an apartment building in the 1550 block of Bryden Road, where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim told police he was having an argument with a family member inside his apartment when two unknown men knocked at the door. The men ordered the victim to calm down and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

