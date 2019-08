COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has announced it will be starting a therapy dog program.

HAPPENING SOON: @ColumbusPolice introducing their new Therapy Dog Unit. These dogs are making my Monday morning! @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/03c6GJyxpb — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) August 19, 2019







According to the police department, five therapy dogs and their police handlers are being trained and will be certified to provide comfort as well as lift the spirits of anyone who has experienced trauma, both the public and officers.

The police department said the unit will help bring a greater level of compassion to officers’ everyday duties.