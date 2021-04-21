Columbus Police identify officer who shot, killed Ma’Khia Bryant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the officer is Nicholas Reardon, who has been on the force for approximately 18 months.

Officers were sent to Legion Lane in Columbus around 4:32 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call about a group of women trying to stab the caller and “put their hands on them,” according to Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods. Video released Tuesday night shows an officer arriving at the scene as a fight among an undetermined number of people is taking place.

Woods said a female with a knife attempts to stab one person who is on the ground, followed by a second who is pushed up against a vehicle. It is when the female goes to the second person against the car that the officer fires his weapon four times. Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she later died.