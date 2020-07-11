Columbus Police identify officer shot while working special duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified a 19-year veteran as the officer shot early Friday morning while working special duty in southeast Columbus.

Columbus Police said officers responded to Moments Grill & Lounge in the 2500 block of Petzinger Road at about 12:01 a.m. Friday after Officer Sontino Williams notified dispatch that he had been shot.

Police also received multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

When responding officers arrived, they located Williams and transported him to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Williams is recovering from his injuries, the Columbus Police said Satruday.

Upon further investigation, police officers found that the restaurant and a car in the parking lot were struck by bullets too.

Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin commented on the incident and sent his regards to the officer.

“On Thursday night, one of our officers was injured in a shooting. I’m sorry that he and his family had to go through this painful and traumatic experience. It does appear that the officer will be okay, and for that, I’m immensely grateful. He and his family will be in my prayers.” Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin

Columbus Police say they’re still investigating the incident and haven’t identified any suspects yet.