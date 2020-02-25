Columbus Police identify officer involved in Monday shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified an 18-year veteran of the department as the officer involved in the shooting of a domestic abuse suspect Monday.

Police said Officer Sontino Williams was the officer who shot Roddale Garmany, 27, Monday in the area of Karl Road and Evaline Drive at a home police have been called to several times this month alone.

Roddale Garmany

Police said they were responding to a domestic dispute call when they said there was an altercation with Garmany, who was shot by Williams.

“I was informed that there was some type of court order — whether it be a stay away or an actual violation of a protection order — we’re still trying to verify that, but because of the history at this address of domestic violence between the two individuals, it has been an ongoing issue. so this is definitely not the first time we’ve had to address it here,” Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said at the scene Monday.

No officers were injured, according to Fuqua.

Williams is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police said he will be charged with assault and domestic violence.

Police continue to investigate the incident.