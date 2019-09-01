Breaking News
Columbus Police identify officer involved in Friday shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have named the officer involved Friday night in a barricade situation where the officer fired his weapon.

According to police, Officer Kevin Chirnside, a seven-year veteran with the division, returned fire after being fired upon.

The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. on Friday when police were dispatch to 665 S. Harris Ave. on a shots fired call that was detected by Shot Spotter.

After speaking with a witness, officers approached the address on foot and were met with gunfire by a suspect at the address, according to police.

Chirnside returned fire and a barricade ensued, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and additional officers arrived to assist. While officers were securing the scene, a dog was released from the location and another officer fired their weapon, wounding the dog, according to police.

Officers removed the occupants of the home safely, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

