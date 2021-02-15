Columbus police identify officer in shooting on Flags Center Drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the officer who was involved in a shooting at a restaurant and bar Saturday on Flags Center Drive.

Officer Jaque Carter is a 12-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, normally assigned to Zone 5 patrol. On Saturday, he was working as a uniformed special duty officer outside the restaurant when he responded to hearing shots about 1:30 a.m.

Carter reportedly found people fighting in the parking lot and discharged his firearm. One woman was injured, although it was not immediately known whether she was shot by the officer or during the altercation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.