Columbus police identify man found dead after 10-hour barricade situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man found dead, and the two officers who discharged their guns after a 10-hour barricade situation.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Mark Molinski, 60, was found dead at 3 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly threatened officers during a barricade situation that began before 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the suspect fired shots out of a window on Headford Court near French Park Drive.

An officer on the scene said the person at the center of the barricade situation had threatened officers, allegedly saying he would shoot them if he sees them.

Columbus Police tweeted the situation began as a domestic situation between a husband and wife. The wife was able to escape from the home unharmed and called the police from somewhere else.

On Monday, the Columbus Division of Police identified two officers who discharged their weapons during the barricade situation as Charles Distlehorst and Matthew Smith.

Distlehorst is a 29-year veteran and Smith is a 24-year veteran with the force.

Police say multiple guns were recovered from Molinski’s home.

Police continue to investigate Molinski’s death.