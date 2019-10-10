Columbus police identifies suspect, officer involved in shooting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus that happened Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 19-year-old Tyresse Smoth was shot and injured by Sgt. John Hawkins during a foot pursuit.

According to police, at about 9:30pm, Wednesday, officers were called to the 3300 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a person with a gun near a vehicle.

When police arrived on scene, they found the person with the gun, who then ran from the area during an interaction with the officers.

Police say during the foot pursuit, an officer discharged their weapon, striking the suspect who still possessed the gun.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Columbus Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.