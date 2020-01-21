Columbus Police ID woman killed in Sunday morning car crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released the identity of the woman killed when she was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a building early Sunday morning.

According to police, Layona Hill, 44, was killed when a 2003 Honda Element was crashed into a home on the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Mitchell, 51, of Columbus, was also killed.

Hill and Mitchell were both pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD investigators said based on vehicle and roadway evidence, it appears Mitchell was driving on the Hamilton Avenue exit ramp from I 71 N toward Leonard Ave. when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road, hit a tree, then the home.