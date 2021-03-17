Columbus Police ID victim in southeast Columbus fatal hit-skip accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-skip accident Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side as a 46-year-old Columbus man.

According to police, Jason Jordan was attempting to cross South Hamilton Road north of Macsway Avenue at approximately 9:12 p.m. Police said Jordan was outside of a marked crosswalk.

At the same time, a silver SUV was traveling southbound on South Hamilton Road, hitting Jordan, police said. The SUV then fled the scene.

The collision with the SUV sent Jordan into the northbound lane, where he was hit three more times by three separate vehicles. Those vehicles, police said, remained at the scene and their drivers called 911.

Jordan was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

This is the 19th traffic fatality resulting from 17 fatal crashes for 2021 in Columbus.