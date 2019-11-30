Columbus Police ID victim in Friday northeast shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police had identified the victim in a shooting Friday afternoon as a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, they received a call about gunshots being fired via ShotSpotter on the 1200 block of East Weber Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Due to the victim’s age, NBC4 is not releasing his name.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-2971.