Columbus Police ID victim in fatal North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night in North Linden.

Preston Allman (2017 photo)

Police said Preston Allman, 24, was shot when he pulled a handgun on a couple sitting in a car at a carryout on the 1400 block of Oakland Park Avenue Saturday at approximately 9:35 p.m.

According to police, Allman allegedly attempted to steal the woman’s car. While he was driving away, the woman pulled a handgun and shot Allman, police said. The car then crashed across the street.

Allman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

