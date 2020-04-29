Columbus Police ID three officers involved in shooting Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police identified three officers involved in a shooting Monday night in north Columbus.

The officers are:

Ofc. Glen Spiekerman, an eight-year veteran of the department

Ofc. Errich Taylor, a seven-year veteran of the department

Ofc. Ross Sturgeon, a one-year veteran of the department

The statement from police said the officers administered a tourniquet to the suspect’s leg, saving his life.

The suspect’s identity has not been released because he has not yet been charged, police said.

The incident took place on the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately confronted by the suspect with a gun. Officers said multiple shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers before the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect remains hospitalized.