Columbus Police ID officers involved in standoff, shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four veteran police officers, all with more than 20 years experience each, have been identified as the officers who shot a standoff suspect Thursday near Marion Village in south Columbus Thursday.

Columbus Police have identified the following officers as being those who fired upon the suspect:

Keith Kise, a 24-year veteran

Robert Vass, a 26-year veteran

Troy Palmer, a 28-year veteran

Jason Sprague, a 24-year veteran

The suspect, who at last report was in serious condition, has been identified as Charles W. Cline, 60.

According to Columbus Police, Cline barricaded himself inside a home and was not communicating with negotiators.

According to police, a health care worker went to Cline’s East Mithoff Street home to do a well-being check. When the health care worker arrived, Cline allegedly pulled a weapon on her. The woman was able to get away unharmed and called police.

When officers arrived at the home, police said Cline opened the door, then closed it when he realized it was the police.

According to police, Cline stopped communicating with police. SWAT officers said they attempted several non-lethal methods of getting him outside, but he pointed a gun at officers, which caused them to shoot him.