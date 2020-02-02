Columbus Police ID officers involved in fatal shooting of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect at an east side pharmacy earlier this week.

Abdirahman Salad, 15, was shot and killed Jan. 30 after police said he attempted to rob the CVS pharmacy, near East Broad Street and James Road, while armed with a gun.

Saturday, Columbus Police said Officer Benjamin Hetzer and Officer Thomas Pezzott II were the officers who fired upon Salad during the incident.

Hetzer is an 11-year veteran of the Columbus Police, while Pezzott is has been with the force for four years.

“The officers did what they were trained to do,” Columbus Police spokesman James Fuqua said at the scene of the crime Thursday night. “They came, the confrontation ensued and unfortunately someone has lost their life tonight in the event of all these things happening.”

Salad was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This was the second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than one weeks’ time.

A Columbus Police officer shot and killed Joshua James Brown, 34, when he tried to rob the Bob Evans near King Avenue Saturday morning.

On Jan. 10, a Columbus Police officer shot robbery suspect Kenneth M. Chandler, 35, outside a Steak n’ Shake restaurant in north Columbus. Chandler survived his injuries.

Police said both Brown and Chandler were armed at the time they were shot.