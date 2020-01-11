Columbus Police ID officer involved in Steak n’ Shake shooting Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police identified a 29-year veteran of the department as the officer who shot a robbery suspect Friday near a Steak n’ Shake restaurant in north Columbus.

Police said Saturday that Officer John B. Johnson is the officer who shot the suspect. Johnson is assigned to Zone 1.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of a robbery at a Steak’n Shake.

Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua said the suspect, identified as Kenneth M. Chandler, 35, was inside the restaurant for more than an hour before going to the register and demanding cash. After arguing with an employee, police say he walked away without any money.

As he left the restaurant, Fuqua said Chandler fired one shot from a firearm without hitting anyone.

Investigators believe the suspect then attempted to carjack a city of Columbus employee who was in a city vehicle in a parking lot nearby. The attempted carjacking was also unsuccessful.

Fuqua said Chandler then went behind a nearby building and changed clothes. By then, officers were arriving from various directions and spotted the suspect, who police said was still armed.

“One officer did fire several shots, knocking the suspect down and they were able to take him into custody,” Fuqua said Friday.

Chandler was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Charges against him are pending.