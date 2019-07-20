Columbus Police ID man killed in Friday ice truck crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police identified the man killed when a stolen ice truck crashed on the city’s west side Friday.

On Saturday, Columbus Police said Joel C. Dalton III died when the Ford box truck he was driving overturned several times.

According to police, Dalton was ejected from the vehicle and then the truck, after overturning, came to rest on top of Dalton.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Friday near West Broad Street at the Interstate 70 eastbound ramp and Sullivant Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:51 a.m.

The I-70 eastbound ramp was closed during the investigation.