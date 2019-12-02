Columbus Police ID man found shot dead outside apartment Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the man found shot dead outside an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Armon Norris, 37, was found dead outside an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard on the city’s north side at approximately 6:20 a.m.

According to police, a woman contacted them saying she saw a body in front of the complex.

Norris died from multiple gunshot wounds.

This is the 97th homicide in Columbus for 2019.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.