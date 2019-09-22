Columbus police ID 52-year-old man killed after Moon Road shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a 52-year-old man who died after a shooting on Moon Road Thursday night.

Columbus police found Ernest Chen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at about 11:02 p.m. at 857 Moon Road Apt. B, police said.

He was taken to Riverside Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m., according to a police report.

RELATED: 1 killed in north Columbus shooting

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Chen’s identity was released after next of kin notifications were made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 76th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Detective Harold Conley is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Det. Kathy Zimmer.