Columbus police helicopter lands at Eastland Mall, crew arrests suspect in shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police landed its helicopter at Eastland Mall on Thursday and arrested a suspect after a shooting in the parking lot left a 22-year-old man in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot near the food court, according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Eastland Preparatory is on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released and no additional information has been released about what led to the shooting.

