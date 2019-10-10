Columbus police helicopter lands at Eastland Mall, crew arrests suspect in shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police landed its helicopter at Eastland Mall on Thursday and arrested a suspect after a shooting in the parking lot left a 22-year-old man in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot near the food court, according to police.

HAPPENING NOW 10/10/19 1:50pm: CPD’s Helicopter Unit made a landing at Eastland Mall & arrested a shooting suspect!



The shooting happened minutes earlier near the food court area.



The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.



GREAT POLICE WORK BY OUR HELICOPTER UNIT! 🚁 💙 pic.twitter.com/qGOFH6fLAi — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 10, 2019

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Eastland Preparatory is on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released and no additional information has been released about what led to the shooting.