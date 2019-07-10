Columbus Police helicopter forced to land due to drone; Homeland Security investigating

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police helicopter was forced to land Tuesday night after nearly being hit by a drone.

According to Columbus Police, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Forest Park Elementary School.

According to an officer at the scene, the drone was following the helicopter at the same altitude before it landed in the school’s parking lot.

The officer at the scene said the helicopter landed and officers on board took the battery out of the drone and confiscated it.

The helicopter was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Police are currently searching for the operator of the drone. According to officers at the scene, Homeland Security is investigating the incident as well.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.