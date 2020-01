COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The newest members of the Columbus Division of Police graduate Friday.

The graduation ceremony for the 132nd Columbus Police Recruit Class will take place at 10am.

The 52 member class is comprised of 35 Columbus officers, and 17 officers representing six outside agencies including:

Columbus Division of Fire – 2

Delaware – 1

Grove City – 1

Hilliard – 4

Newark – 7

Reynoldsburg – 2